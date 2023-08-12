Weather

Man Fatally Stabbed in Barnsley Town Centre Identified as Daniel Varadi; Suspect Charged

In a tragic incident that unfolded on the evening of August 9th, a 28-year-old man who suffered a fatal stabbing in Barnsley town centre has been identified as Daniel Varadi. The incident has sent shockwaves through the community, prompting authorities to swiftly respond.

At approximately 9pm on Wednesday, police were alerted to an address on Newton Street, following reports of a man with serious injuries. Upon arriving at the scene, officers discovered a male individual with a stab wound to his chest. Immediate medical attention was provided, and the wounded man was transported to a local hospital. Despite the best efforts of medical professionals, Daniel Varadi was tragically pronounced deceased.

Today, on August 12 , Police have finally confirmed the victim’s identity as Daniel Varadi. His grieving family is receiving support from law enforcement during this difficult time. As a tribute to their lost loved one, the family has released a photograph of Daniel.

A post-mortem examination conducted subsequently revealed that the cause of Daniel Varadi’s untimely demise was a single stab wound. The heart-wrenching incident has left the community in mourning, as friends and acquaintances remember him fondly.

In a significant development, 21-year-old Daniel Balazs, a resident of Heelis Street in Barnsley, was apprehended in connection with the crime. On August 11, he was charged with the murder of Daniel Varadi. As the investigation continues, law enforcement is urging anyone with information to come forward to assist in the ongoing inquiry.

