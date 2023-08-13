Man Found Dead in Whaley Bridge Home: Police Appeal for Information

Derbyshire Police are seeking assistance from the public in relation to the mysterious death of a man in Whaley Bridge. The incident occurred yesterday, August 12, at a residence on Goyt Road. Reports indicate that the deceased, a man in his 70s, was discovered lifeless at the scene.

Officers was alerted to the situation just before 13.40 BST on Saturday. Police are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the man’s demise, which is currently categorised as unexplained. While the specifics of the incident remain under scrutiny, the focus is not on treating the case as suspicious, but rather on uncovering the cause behind this tragic event.

The family of the deceased has been notified, and the community’s thoughts are with them during this difficult time. The investigation has led authorities to consider that the man might have visited various pubs in the Whaley Bridge vicinity on the evening prior to his passing. It is believed he left The Cock pub around 11.15pm on Friday, August 11, before heading back to his home.

Detective Inspector Steve Topham, who is overseeing the investigation, commented on the ongoing efforts to piece together the events leading up to the man’s death. “We are diligently tracing the man’s movements within the last 24 hours before his passing, and we are urging anyone who may have seen him with injuries or acting unusually to come forward,” said Topham. “Every bit of information, no matter how small it may seem, could potentially aid our inquiries.”

Authorities are appealing to the public for assistance and have requested anyone with pertinent information, as well as potential CCTV or dashcam footage, to come forward. Those willing to assist the investigation are encouraged to contact the Derbyshire Constabulary using the reference number 23000499787 through various channels, including the official website’s crime reporting tools, private messages on the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page, direct messages to the @DerPolContact Twitter account, or by dialling 101.

Individuals who wish to provide information anonymously can reach out to the independent charity CrimeStoppers at 0800 555 111 or visit the CrimeStoppers website.