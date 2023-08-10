Weather

Sponsored by

Home Breaking Your Area Travel UK Missing More

Man from Kent charged in NCA people smuggling investigation

Man from Kent charged in NCA people smuggling investigation
uknip247

Share Via

FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsappTelegramEmail

A man has appeared in court charged with people smuggling offences as part of a National Crime Agency investigation into a network suspected of moving migrants out of the UK.

Muhamed Alievski, aged 28, from Macedonia was arrested by NCA officers at Javelin Way, Ashford, Kent on the morning of Saturday 5 August.

With him at the time was a 22-year-old Albanian national wanted for breaching a court order imposed after his conviction for drug offences. He was also arrested and taken into custody.

After being questioned Alievski was charged with participating in the activities of a people smuggling organised crime group.

He appeared before Folkestone Magistrates on Monday [7 August] where he was remanded in custody until his next hearing at Canterbury Crown Court on 4 September.
 
NCA Branch Commander Matt Rivers said: “Tackling organised immigration crime is a priority for the NCA and we are determined to do all we can to disrupt and dismantle the networks involved.
 
“Those who help people leave the UK in lorries not only pose a risk to the individuals being transported themselves but also to border security.

“We’ve seen cases of people wanted for serious criminal offences in the UK try and escape this way. This is why we and our law enforcement partners are alive to the threat.”

Posted in

News for Kent

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and stories behind the headlines by subscribing to our newsletter! Receive daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox, keeping you informed about the most important events and developments around the world.

Today's Top Stories

BREAKING

Metropolitan Police officers under investigation for failure to provide first aid to stabbing victim

BREAKING

A drugs kingpin has been jailed for the “senseless” murder a Nottingham dad who felt he’d been cheated in a £20 deal

BREAKING

David Jennings remains missing from Maidstone

BREAKING

Annabel Croft and Nigel Harman Join Star-Studded Lineup for Strictly Come Dancing’s New Series

BREAKING

Fire erupts in Hastings building

Latest in Entertainment

BREAKING

Annabel Croft and Nigel Harman Join Star-Studded Lineup for Strictly Come Dancing’s New Series

BREAKING

Wilko’s Insolvency, Halifax Mortgage Rate Reductions, Entain’s Bribery Probe, and Champagne Market Growth

BREAKING

“The Tower.” Returns to ITV For a Third Season

BREAKINGDARTFORD

Understanding the Dartford Crossing Charge: Payment, Exemptions, and Impact

BREAKINGTiktok

TikTok Mum Shares Budget-Friendly Aldi Recipes, Offering £1 Meals for Families

Trending

BREAKING

Appeal for witnesses following Sussex hit-and-run

BREAKING

Breakthrough in Carol Morgan Cold Case: Recent Arrests and Ongoing Investigation

BREAKING

The Mystery of Georgina Gharsallah’s Disappearance: Haunting Unsolved Case in West Sussex

LOCAL NEWS

Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu

Where to now?

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

© 2023 Uknip.co.uk| All Rights Reserved |

@2023 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and stories behind the headlines by receive daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox,

* indicates required

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.