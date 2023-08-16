Man Identified in Fatal Assault at Tennyson Court, Gateshead: Investigation Underway

The identity of the man who tragically lost his life following an assault in Gateshead has been confirmed. The incident took place at Tennyson Court, situated on Sunderland Road in Felling, and was reported to emergency services at 9:00 a.m. on Monday.

The victim, now identified as 40-year-old Christopher Phillips, originally hailing from the Berwick area, sustained severe head injuries during the incident. Despite the diligent efforts of paramedics, he was pronounced deceased shortly thereafter.

Christopher’s family is currently receiving support from specialised Family Liaison Officers as they navigate the profound shock of his untimely passing. A murder investigation has been launched into the circumstances surrounding Christopher’s death. In connection with the investigation, a 26-year-old man has been taken into custody on suspicion of murder and is currently being held by the police.

Detective Chief Inspector Angela Hudson of Northumbria Police expressed her condolences to Christopher’s family and emphasised the importance of respecting their privacy during this difficult time. The investigative team is committed to uncovering the truth behind the tragic incident and continues to actively pursue leads.

Local authorities remain on the scene to conduct inquiries, and the cooperation of the local community has been acknowledged and appreciated. Detective Chief Inspector Hudson urged anyone with information relevant to the investigation to come forward. She emphasised that any piece of information, no matter how small it may seem, could contribute to the progress of the case.

Individuals possessing pertinent information are encouraged to contact the police through the ‘Tell Us Something’ page on their official website or by calling 101 and should provide the log number NP-20230814-0235 when doing so.