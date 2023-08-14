Weather

Man Jailed for Threatening Muslims and Children at Newcastle Mosque

uknip247

Alexander Bolam has been sentenced to four years in prison after admitting to racially aggravated assault, racially aggravated damage, and making threats to kill at Newcastle Crown Court. Bolam’s terrifying actions targeted Muslims attending a youth event at Heaton Mosque in Newcastle earlier this year.

The incident, which occurred on February 6, left families and the community traumatised. Bolam had previously posted on social media indicating his disdain for followers of Islam. Matters escalated when he confronted families leaving the mosque, making death threats and brandishing a hand gesture as he threatened to behead and blow up the attendees, including a five-year-old child. He later urinated on the mosque’s door.

In a statement provided to the court, two brothers who confronted Bolam spoke about the lasting impact of the incident on their lives and the community. They highlighted the terror they felt when Bolam threatened their lives and the distress his actions caused to everyone present. They also mentioned that the sense of community and safety in Heaton had been eroded by Bolam’s actions.

Judge Julie Clemitson handed down the sentence, emphasising that Bolam’s behavior had a profound impact on the community. The judge issued an indefinite restraining order, preventing Bolam from attending or loitering near any mosque in England and Wales. Clemitson condemned Bolam’s act of urinating on the mosque as a “filthy act of desecration.”

Bolam’s defence lawyer, Matthew Purves, described his client’s remorse and shame for his actions. He acknowledged that Bolam’s behavior had terrorised innocent people and expressed his client’s deep regret for the distress he caused.

Posted in

Court News

