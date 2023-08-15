Weather

Sponsored by

Home Breaking Your Area Travel UK Missing More

Man Receives Jail Sentence for Sharing Child Abuse Material on Twitter

Man Receives Jail Sentence for Sharing Child Abuse Material on Twitter
uknip247

Share Via

FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsappTelegramEmail

A man from Bilsthorpe has been sentenced to jail after being found guilty of secretly capturing child abuse material and sharing indecent images on social media platforms.

Lee Bowdler, aged 52 and residing in Bilsthorpe, was identified and apprehended by investigators from the National Crime Agency (NCA) for his involvement in disseminating indecent images of children on Twitter under an online pseudonym.

The investigation traced this offensive material back to an email address associated with Bowdler, ultimately connecting it to his IP address.

In May of the previous year, NCA officers arrested Lee Bowdler at his workplace in Colwick.

Upon searching his premises, eight devices were seized. Forensic analysis of these devices revealed a shocking 271 images classified within categories A to C, with Category A representing the most severe.

During the investigation, officers uncovered a disturbing secret recording capturing two children taking a bath. Bowdler had illicitly filmed this using a hidden camera. Consequently, he faced additional charges related to voyeurism in relation to this incident.

Appearing before Mansfield Magistrates’ Court on February 7 of this year, Bowdler admitted to three counts of making indecent images of children, one count of distributing indecent images of children, and one count of voyeurism.

The sentencing took place at Nottingham Crown Court on August 14, where Lee Bowdler was handed a 12-month prison sentence. Additionally, he was subject to a 10-year sexual harm prevention order.

Adam Sprague, NCA operations manager, stressed the gravity of Bowdler’s actions. “Lee Bowdler clearly had a sexual interest in children, shown both by the footage he shot in the bathroom and the child abuse images he’d accumulated,” Sprague stated. He emphasized the NCA’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding children from sexual abuse and ensuring that perpetrators face the consequences of their actions.

This case serves as a poignant reminder of the importance of robust investigations and the application of justice to protect vulnerable individuals from exploitation and harm.

Posted in

National News

Sign up to FREE email alerts from

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and stories behind the headlines by subscribing to our newsletter! Receive daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox, keeping you informed about the most important events and developments around the world.

Today's Top Stories

BREAKING

Police Make an Arrest in Investigation of Man Removing Dummies from Babies

BREAKING

Critically Acclaimed Series “Phoenix Rise” Returns for Third and Fourth Series Filming in the West Midlands

BREAKING

Notting Hill Carnival: A Colorful Celebration of Culture and Heritage

BREAKING

Police have charged a suspect after a man was stabbed in the back

BREAKING

Man Receives Jail Sentence for Sharing Child Abuse Material on Twitter

Latest in Entertainment

BREAKING

Critically Acclaimed Series “Phoenix Rise” Returns for Third and Fourth Series Filming in the West Midlands

BREAKING

Wilko Buyers Given Deadline to Save Shops as Administration Looms

BREAKING

Major UK Supermarkets Are Hiring: Asda, Tesco, Aldi, Lidl, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s

BREAKING

Millions of Animals Pass Through Heathrow Airport Annually, Including Snakes, Horses, and Frogs

BREAKING

Award-Winning Coach Mentors Love Island Winner in New Business Venture UBS Agrees to Pay $1.4 Billion

Trending

BREAKING

Appeal for witnesses following Sussex hit-and-run

BREAKING

Breakthrough in Carol Morgan Cold Case: Recent Arrests and Ongoing Investigation

BREAKING

The Mystery of Georgina Gharsallah’s Disappearance: Haunting Unsolved Case in West Sussex

LOCAL NEWS

Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu

Where to now?

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

© 2023 Uknip.co.uk| All Rights Reserved |

@2023 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and stories behind the headlines by receive daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox,

* indicates required

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.