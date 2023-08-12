Man Sentenced to 18 Years for Vicious Sexual Attack in Exeter

A man has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for a brutal sexual assault on a lone female in Exeter. Cosmin-Nicolae Vasioiu, aged 47, was found guilty of rape following a trial in May. The sentencing took place yesterday at Exeter Crown Court.

Vasioiu, originally from Romania but residing in Exeter at the time of the attack, was also ordered to serve an additional five years on an extended licence. His conviction was based on compelling DNA, phone, and CCTV evidence despite his denial of the offence.

The victim, a woman in her 30s, was subjected to a vicious attack by Vasioiu in the early hours of Saturday, June 18, 2022. He was captured on CCTV attempting to identify potential targets on Exeter High Street prior to the assault. The footage showed him stalking his victim through the Iron Bridge area of Exeter before attacking her in St Bartholomew’s Cemetery near Exe Street.

Vasioiu’s actions after the attack were indicative of a calculated effort to evade capture. He returned to where he was staying, bagged up his clothes, and had a friend unknowingly wash them. He also altered his appearance by shaving off his long hair.

Following an extensive policing effort and a public appeal, officers managed to arrest Vasioiu on June 21, 2022, just three days after the attack. The public’s response to the appeals proved instrumental in securing crucial CCTV footage that helped identify and locate the perpetrator.

Detective Sergeant Samantha Wenham, of the Major Crime Investigation Team, praised the public’s cooperation and highlighted the meticulous investigative work that led to Vasioiu’s conviction. The investigation revealed a prior conviction in Switzerland that bore similarities to the Exeter attack in terms of execution and Vasioiu’s behaviour after the incident. This unusual sharing of previous convictions during the trial played a pivotal role in securing the conviction.

The victim’s bravery throughout the investigation and legal proceedings was acknowledged by law enforcement. Superintendent Antony Hart, policing commander for Exeter, emphasized the importance of public safety and reiterated that no one should feel unsafe on the streets. He assured the community that the police are committed to preventing similar offences through proactive policing and collaboration with partner agencies.

As Vasioiu serves his sentence in the UK, he is expected to be deported to Romania upon completion.