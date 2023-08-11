Man Sentenced to Six Years in Prison for Historic Sexual Offences in Leeds

A man has been sentenced after being found guilty of committing sexual offences against a girl in Leeds over two decades ago. Daniel Richardson, 38, formerly known as Daniel Bedford, residing on Leeds Road, Lofthouse, has been handed a six-year prison sentence following his conviction in Leeds Crown Court.

Richardson was found guilty at trial of two charges of indecent assault against a single victim. The offences, spanning from 2003 onwards for several years, have left a lasting impact on the survivor.

Detective Sergeant Emma Maltas, a member of the Leeds District Safeguarding Team, commended the victim’s courage in stepping forward as an adult to report the traumatic incidents that occurred during her childhood. Maltas acknowledged the substantial and enduring impact of Richardson’s actions on the victim’s life and expressed hope that the conviction would provide a sense of closure and validation as she continues to cope with the aftermath of the abuse.

Maltas emphasised the severity of Richardson’s actions, which subjected the victim to years of sexual abuse. She highlighted the importance of the conviction in demonstrating that survivors of sexual abuse should never hesitate to report such incidents to the authorities. Maltas reassured potential victims that they will be listened to, supported, and that the pursuit of justice will be a priority.