Man Sought by Police for Disturbing Series of Incidents Involving Babies’ Dummies

Man Sought by Police for Disturbing Series of Incidents Involving Babies’ Dummies
Officers are actively investigating a series of unsettling incidents involving a man who has approached individuals with babies and forcibly removed their dummies. The incidents, which have raised concerns within the community, have occurred over a span of several months in various areas around Harlow in Essex

Detectives have been alerted to four incidents that transpired between February 10 and August 7. The locations of these incidents include the Staple Tye Shopping Centre, Woodcroft, Parsloe Road, and Cooks Spinney areas. One of the distressing encounters resulted in an assault on a child.

The consistent description of the man involved in these incidents depicts him as a slim white individual in his 20s with light/light brown coloured eyes and yellow teeth. Police are releasing an image of a man they aim to identify in connection with the incidents. While the image does not reveal his face, they hope that the clothing he’s wearing—a black hooded top and a black Nike bag with a white logo—may trigger recognition from the public.

Chief Inspector Paul Austin, District Commander for Essex Police, expressed his understanding of the distress caused by these events. He reassured the public that dedicated detectives are actively investigating the incidents and have connected the occurrences. He also emphasised that visible policing will be maintained in the areas affected to provide reassurance to the community.

Chief Inspector Austin stated, “I would urge you to continue going about your daily business as usual but be vigilant of anyone acting suspiciously. I need anyone who has information or recognises this person to contact us.”

Individuals who possess information, CCTV footage, or dash cam recordings related to these incidents are urged to come forward. Reports can be submitted through the police website or by using the Live Chat service available on weekdays between 10 a.m. and 9 p.m. In case of an emergency, individuals are encouraged to call 999, while those who wish to provide anonymous information can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers through their website or by calling 0800 555 111.

News for Essex

