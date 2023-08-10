Weather

Massive Fire Engulfs Harvester Restaurant in Littlehampton, West Sussex

In a devastating incident, a raging fire has swept through the Harvester restaurant located on Coastguard Road in Littlehampton, West Sussex. The West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service was immediately dispatched to the scene upon receiving reports of the fire, which began in the restaurant’s kitchen and subsequently spread to the roof.

The fire, which was first reported at 8:51 am, has prompted a substantial response, with ten fire engines and an aerial ladder platform deployed to tackle the flames and bring the situation under control. While firefighters continue their efforts to combat the blaze, the incident has resulted in the temporary closure of all surrounding roads near Coastguard Road as well as a significant smoke plume.

Thankfully, there have been no reported injuries, and all individuals present at the establishment have been successfully accounted for. The cause of the fire remains uncertain at this time, with investigators working diligently to determine the origin of the kitchen blaze that ultimately led to the roof catching fire.

As firefighters and emergency services work diligently to quell the flames, residents residing in close proximity to the scene have been advised to keep their doors and windows shut to prevent smoke inhalation. Additionally, the public has been urged to avoid the affected area, including the seafront, to facilitate the operation of emergency personnel.

Local authorities, including the West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, are collaborating to address the situation and ensure the safety of residents and the local community. As further details emerge, updates will be provided to shed light on the circumstances surrounding this unfortunate incident.

