Mcdonalds Supervisor Guilty of Sexual Assault | Join Listening Circles

Man Sentenced to Prison for Possession of Machete in Swindon
A McDonald’s supervisor has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a younger female employee who worked as a trainee at his branch

Geary Tolontino Fernandes, 34, of Warneford Close, Toothill, Swindon, was found guilty today (10/08) following a trial at Swindon Magistrates’ Court.

As a supervisor, Fernandes had been tasked with training and supporting new members of staff, including the victim who had recently started at the branch.

Instead, Fernandes’ actions made the victim feel uncomfortable, and in December last year, he sexually assaulted the victim in the branch’s freezer section. 

Fernandes claimed the contact was accidental, however, this was dismissed by the judge following powerful testimony by the victim.

He was found guilty and is due to be sentenced on September 28.

Local Crime Investigator Tina Willison from Wiltshire Police said: “I want to commend the victim for coming forward and speaking to us about this incident, and for then speaking about it in court.

“She has shown remarkable bravery, and I’m pleased it has resulted in a guilty verdict for Fernandes today.

“Fernandes clearly took advantage of his position as supervisor of the branch, abusing his position of trust by preying on a new member of staff.

“He waited until they were alone in the freezer section and sexually assaulted her, before lying to defend himself, claiming the contact wasn’t deliberate.

 “We will always take reports like these seriously, and victims will always be listened to.

“If you have been a victim of a rape or sexual assault, please get in touch with us on 101.

“In an emergency, call 999.”

As part of a bigger piece of work around violence against women and girls (VAWG), we are looking for people to join our newly formed Listening Circles. 

These provide a safe space for women and girls to share their experiences, feedback, and suggestions to help us shape the service we provide. 

For more information, please visit www.wearelistening.uk where people can find the link to register for the Listening Circles.

