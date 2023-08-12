Weather

Metropolitan Police Officer Receives Suspended Sentence for Harassment

A serving Metropolitan Police officer, Trainee Detective Constable Christopher Gibbons, has been handed a ten-week suspended jail sentence after being found guilty of harassing a woman. The conviction followed a trial at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on July 13.

Gibbons, aged 32, appeared at the same court on August 10, where he was sentenced to ten weeks in custody, suspended for two years. As part of his sentence, he was issued a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and was ordered to pay the victim £500 in compensation. Additionally, a restraining order was imposed, prohibiting him from making any contact with the victim.

The officer, attached to the Central West Command Unit, was arrested on September 25, 2022, in relation to an incident earlier that day involving the harassment of a woman. A subsequent investigation conducted by officers from the Central South Command Unit uncovered instances of harassment committed by Gibbons against the same woman between September 14 and September 25, 2022.

Harassment charges were officially filed against Gibbons on February 21, 2023. Following his arrest, the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards was notified, and Gibbons was suspended from his duties.

Chief Superintendent Louise Puddefoot, who oversees policing in Central West Basic Command Unit, underlined the commitment of the police force to uphold the law, stating, “We have made it clear that any police officer or member of staff who commits a criminal offence will be brought to justice. We must give London the Met that it deserves, and anyone that fails to meet that standard, particularly if they commit a criminal offence, cannot possibly remain in our organisation.”

With the criminal proceedings concluded, a misconduct hearing is expected to be scheduled in the coming days to address the officer’s actions within the police organisation.

Court News

