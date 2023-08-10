Weather

Metropolitan Police officers under investigation for failure to provide first aid to stabbing victim

Two Metropolitan Police officers are currently under criminal investigation for potentially failing to provide adequate first aid to a man who tragically died after being stabbed in Thornton Heath. The incident in question involves the case of Usmaan Mahmood, a 20-year-old who passed away in the hospital a day following the attack that occurred on June 13.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has initiated an inquiry into the actions of the officers who first responded to the scene where Usmaan Mahmood was found injured. The officers had been alerted to the incident shortly after 4pm and promptly called for an ambulance. When another police unit arrived at the scene, immediate first aid, including cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), was administered.

However, concerns have been raised regarding the adequacy of the initial first aid efforts provided by the two officers. The IOPC is investigating their contact with Mr. Mahmood and the nature of the medical assistance they delivered. The focus of the inquiry is on determining whether the medical support offered was appropriate and provided in a timely manner.

The two officers are currently facing a potential investigation for breaches of the standards of professional behavior at the level of gross misconduct. Additionally, they are subjects of a criminal investigation for potential misconduct in public office. It is important to note that the initiation of such investigations does not necessarily imply the filing of criminal charges or disciplinary actions.

IOPC Director Mel Palmer expressed condolences to the family of Usmaan Mahmood and all those affected by his tragic passing. The investigation aims to thoroughly examine the officers’ actions and decision-making during the critical moments of the incident. The outcome of the investigation will determine whether a referral will be made to the Crown Prosecution Service for a charging decision, as well as whether any disciplinary proceedings should be pursued against the officers involved.

Joshua Munoz, aged 19, has already been charged with the murder of Mr. Mahmood in connection with the incident. The IOPC’s ongoing investigation aims to provide a comprehensive understanding of the circumstances surrounding the incident and the actions taken by all parties involved.

News for London

