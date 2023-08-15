Weather

Mick Fleetwood Describes “Catastrophic” Situation as Wildfires Devastate Hawaii

The iconic British rock star Mick Fleetwood, a long-time resident of Hawaii, has shared his shock and devastation over the deadly wildfires that have ravaged the town of Lahaina. The wildfires, reported as the deadliest in the United States in over a century, have claimed the lives of at least 96 people.

Fleetwood, the drummer for Fleetwood Mac, expressed his heartbreak over the catastrophic situation. He described the scene in Lahaina as one of “complete devastation” and emphasized the impact it has had on the community.

Fleetwood had been away in Los Angeles visiting family when the fires initially ignited. Upon learning of the disaster, he promptly returned to Hawaii, bringing essential supplies with him to aid those affected by the fires.

Reflecting on his own experience, Fleetwood revealed that while his house remained untouched, his popular restaurant, Fleetwood’s on Front St, was tragically destroyed by the blaze. The restaurant had been on the verge of celebrating its 11th anniversary.

The musician’s heartfelt concern extended to his staff, many of whom have lost everything in the wildfires. He conveyed his sense of helplessness and the internal struggle of deciding how to respond to the crisis.

Fleetwood expressed the urgent need to locate and communicate with missing individuals, emphasizing the importance of community support during this devastating time.

“I haven’t lost a family member. I didn’t lose my house. Yeah, it could have happened, but it didn’t happen… I’m really lucky. Now, what the hell can I do?” Fleetwood questioned.

Fleetwood’s deep connection to the area has driven him to raise awareness about the tragedy. He stated his intention to advocate for continued attention to the disaster, as well as to counteract potential negative impacts from external interests, such as affluent outsiders and land developers.

Concerns have arisen among locals that the charred land might be exploited for financial gain, disregarding the dignity and history of the town. Fleetwood has taken on the role of safeguarding the integrity of Lahaina against such developments.

As discussions around climate change intensify, Fleetwood believes that there are crucial lessons to be learned from the wildfires. He called for a heightened sense of awareness and an open-minded approach to the world’s evolving challenges.

“It’s a quiet reverence to keeping our eyes and ears open to the world that we live in. And… not living with the continuum of regret, regret and regret,” Fleetwood emphasized.

International News

