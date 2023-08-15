Weather

Millions of Animals Pass Through Heathrow Airport Annually, Including Snakes, Horses, and Frogs

Heathrow Airport, the UK’s largest aviation hub, is not only a bustling gateway for human travellers but also a busy thoroughfare for millions of animals each year. From snakes to horses and frogs, a diverse array of creatures cross the airport’s thresholds.

Approximately 19,000 dogs and cats, 28 million fish, 400 horses, 2,000 birds, 50 zoo animals, and 150,000 reptiles are imported through Heathrow Airport annually. This wide-ranging collection of animals reflects the international trade and movement of wildlife.

Upon their arrival, every animal is directed to the Heathrow Animal Reception Centre, a dedicated facility operated by the City of London Corporation. Here, the animals undergo thorough inspections to ensure their well-being and compliance with regulations. Temporary accommodations are provided to them while necessary paperwork and shipments are meticulously examined. Once cleared, the animals can be happily reunited with their owners or continue their journey as intended.

The Heathrow Animal Reception Centre is designed to accommodate various species, from amphibians to mammals and everything in between. The facility collaborates closely with airlines to guarantee the animals’ proper care and adherence to the Pet Travel Scheme. This scheme facilitates the movement of animals without the need for quarantine, allowing them to travel more easily and comfortably.

Among the animals inspected at the centre on Thursday were an adult white tree frog, a boa constrictor, a royal python, a clownfish, a starfish, and a neon marine fish. Alongside these exotic creatures, more familiar companions like Springer Spaniels, German Shepherds, pugs, and corgis were also under examination.

The impressive diversity of animals passing through Heathrow Airport underscores the global nature of wildlife movement. With meticulous care and adherence to established regulations, the airport ensures the safe and efficient passage of these animals, contributing to the preservation of biodiversity and the well-being of pets and exotic creatures alike.

