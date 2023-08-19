Weather

Missing woman Stella Toner found dead in Hoo Marina

On the afternoon of Friday 18 August 2023 officers from Kent Police recovered the body of a woman seen in the River Medway.

While formal identification has yet to take place, the family of a 55-year-old woman reported missing from Strood on Monday 14 August 2023 has been informed understood to be Stella Toner. A report will be prepared for the coroner.

