Weather

Sponsored by

Home Breaking Your Area Travel UK Missing More

Mother of Six-Year-Old Classroom Shooter Pleads Guilty to Felony Child Neglect

Mother of Six-Year-Old Classroom Shooter Pleads Guilty to Felony Child Neglect
uknip247

Share Via

FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsappTelegramEmail

The mother of a six-year-old boy who shot his teacher in a Virginia classroom has pleaded guilty to felony child neglect. Deja Taylor, aged 26, entered the guilty plea as part of an agreement with prosecutors, which would reduce her potential sentence from a maximum of six years to six months.

The incident occurred on January 6th at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News when Taylor’s son shot Abigail Zwerner, a teacher. The guilty plea was made with a deal that also resulted in the dropping of a separate misdemeanour charge of reckless storing of a firearm.

As part of the plea agreement, Taylor admitted that the gun was stored in a way that made it accessible to her child. Her initial statement to the police indicated that she believed the gun was secured with a trigger lock in her purse, with the key under her mattress.

James Ellenson, Taylor’s attorney, conveyed her remorsefulness while expressing belief that no prison time would be an appropriate sentence. Taylor’s sentencing is scheduled for October 27.

The assistant Newport News Commonwealth’s Attorney shared in court that the six-year-old had taken the gun from Taylor’s purse, which was atop a dresser. Contrary to Taylor’s earlier statement, the gun had not been secured with a trigger lock. The boy, who admitted “I did it” and mentioned that he had obtained his mother’s gun, has not been charged.

The incident drew national attention in January, sparking discussions about school safety and gun violence. Abigail Zwerner, who was struck in the hand and chest, filed a $40 million lawsuit against the school district, undergoing multiple surgeries and a prolonged hospital stay.

Additional details about the incident came to light when recently unsealed court documents were revealed in August. The six-year-old reportedly confessed to his involvement, adding that he had taken his mother’s gun the night before the shooting. Taylor had previously pleaded guilty in June to a federal charge of using marijuana while possessing a firearm, with sentencing also scheduled for October in that case.

Posted in

International News

Sign up to FREE email alerts from

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and stories behind the headlines by subscribing to our newsletter! Receive daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox, keeping you informed about the most important events and developments around the world.

Today's Top Stories

BREAKING

BBC Launches Exciting Football Podcasts for the 23-24 Premier League Season

BREAKING

Sex Offender Receives 18-Year Jail Sentence for Sickening Crimes Against Young Girl

BREAKING

Police Release Image of Suspect in Leeds Train Sexual Assault Case

BREAKING

UK Government Plans Regulated Train Fare Increase Below Inflation

BREAKING

Mother of Six-Year-Old Classroom Shooter Pleads Guilty to Felony Child Neglect

Latest in Entertainment

BREAKING

Critically Acclaimed Series “Phoenix Rise” Returns for Third and Fourth Series Filming in the West Midlands

BREAKING

Wilko Buyers Given Deadline to Save Shops as Administration Looms

BREAKING

Major UK Supermarkets Are Hiring: Asda, Tesco, Aldi, Lidl, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s

BREAKING

Millions of Animals Pass Through Heathrow Airport Annually, Including Snakes, Horses, and Frogs

BREAKING

Award-Winning Coach Mentors Love Island Winner in New Business Venture UBS Agrees to Pay $1.4 Billion

Trending

BREAKING

Appeal for witnesses following Sussex hit-and-run

BREAKING

Breakthrough in Carol Morgan Cold Case: Recent Arrests and Ongoing Investigation

BREAKING

The Mystery of Georgina Gharsallah’s Disappearance: Haunting Unsolved Case in West Sussex

LOCAL NEWS

Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu

Where to now?

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

© 2023 Uknip.co.uk| All Rights Reserved |

@2023 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and stories behind the headlines by receive daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox,

* indicates required

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.