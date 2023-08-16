Mother of Six-Year-Old Classroom Shooter Pleads Guilty to Felony Child Neglect

The mother of a six-year-old boy who shot his teacher in a Virginia classroom has pleaded guilty to felony child neglect. Deja Taylor, aged 26, entered the guilty plea as part of an agreement with prosecutors, which would reduce her potential sentence from a maximum of six years to six months.

The incident occurred on January 6th at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News when Taylor’s son shot Abigail Zwerner, a teacher. The guilty plea was made with a deal that also resulted in the dropping of a separate misdemeanour charge of reckless storing of a firearm.

As part of the plea agreement, Taylor admitted that the gun was stored in a way that made it accessible to her child. Her initial statement to the police indicated that she believed the gun was secured with a trigger lock in her purse, with the key under her mattress.

James Ellenson, Taylor’s attorney, conveyed her remorsefulness while expressing belief that no prison time would be an appropriate sentence. Taylor’s sentencing is scheduled for October 27.

The assistant Newport News Commonwealth’s Attorney shared in court that the six-year-old had taken the gun from Taylor’s purse, which was atop a dresser. Contrary to Taylor’s earlier statement, the gun had not been secured with a trigger lock. The boy, who admitted “I did it” and mentioned that he had obtained his mother’s gun, has not been charged.

The incident drew national attention in January, sparking discussions about school safety and gun violence. Abigail Zwerner, who was struck in the hand and chest, filed a $40 million lawsuit against the school district, undergoing multiple surgeries and a prolonged hospital stay.

Additional details about the incident came to light when recently unsealed court documents were revealed in August. The six-year-old reportedly confessed to his involvement, adding that he had taken his mother’s gun the night before the shooting. Taylor had previously pleaded guilty in June to a federal charge of using marijuana while possessing a firearm, with sentencing also scheduled for October in that case.