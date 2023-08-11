Weather

Motorist disqualified for loading sofa on roof of his soft-top car

A motorist has been convicted and disqualified from driving after ignoring warnings not to drive with a sofa on the soft roof of his convertible car.

Matthew Dummer loaded the furniture and a mattress onto the roof of a Renault coupe in April 2021.

PC Tom Van Der Wee from the Sussex Roads Policing Unit had warned him not to drive with the items on the roof after spotting the car parked outside Dummer’s home address in the village of Stedham, West Sussex.

But the 34-year-old was seen driving on the A286 in Singleton with the same load being carried.

Dummer, unemployed of Common View, Stedham, was sent a notice of intended prosecution (NIP) for dangerous driving.

He chose to go to trial at Portsmouth Crown Court where he was found guilty of the charge, and at a sentencing hearing on July 6 he was disqualified from driving for one year.

The court also ordered him to complete 60 hours of unpaid work and pay £95 court costs.

Speaking after the case PC Van Der Wee from Sussex Police said: “It should be obvious to any competent driver just how ridiculous it is carrying a load such as this on a soft top car.

“By forgoing all common sense and ignoring my warning, he put other road users at significant risk.

“A vehicle and its load are subjected to a number of forces when in motion. Had this particular load have come loose and struck a pedestrian, cyclist or indeed any other road user, we would almost certainly have been dealing with a fatality.

“As well as being disqualified from driving for 12 months, Dummer must now re-do his driving test and will inevitably face higher insurance premiums as a result of this disqualification.”

