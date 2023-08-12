Weather

Multiple Vehicle Fire Incident in Herne Bay: Investigation Underway

A fire occurred on Saturday evening in Central Parade, Herne Bay, resulting in multiple vehicles being damaged. The blaze was successfully brought under control by the efforts of firefighters from the local fire station.

At approximately 8:09 PM, emergency services received reports of a vehicle engulfed in flames in the mentioned area. Given the proximity of other parked vehicles, the fire rapidly extended to four additional vehicles nearby.

Firefighters, equipped with breathing apparatus, promptly intervened and employed a high-pressure hose reel jet to extinguish the flames. Unfortunately, the initial vehicle was severely impacted by the fire and was destroyed beyond recovery. The remaining four vehicles sustained varying degrees of damage, ranging from heavy to moderate.

Officers from Kent Police were also on the scene to assist in managing the situation and ensuring public safety.

While the incident led to significant material loss, there have been no reports of any injuries resulting from the fire. An investigation into the cause of the fire is currently underway, and experts are working to determine the factors that contributed to the ignition and rapid spread of the flames.

News for Kent

