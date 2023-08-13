Murder Charge Brought in Harrow Stabbing Case: Suspect Identified

The investigation into the tragic death of Hamid Mani in Harrow has led to the charging of a suspect with murder. Shakur Idan, aged 20, hailing from Elmgrove Road in Harrow, was charged on Sunday, August 13. He is set to appear in custody before Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Monday, August 14.

The charges against Idan stem from the fatal stabbing of 20-year-old Hamid Mani, which occurred on Wednesday, August 9, in Wellesley Road. Authorities were alerted to the incident at 7:13 pm, responding promptly along with paramedics from the London Ambulance Service.

Upon arrival, officers discovered two men suffering from stab wounds. Despite the swift efforts of emergency responders, Hamid Mani tragically lost his life at the scene. The news of his untimely death has deeply impacted the community and his family, who continue to receive support from the Metropolitan Police’s Specialist Crime Command.

During the course of the investigation, a second individual, a 19-year-old, was identified and treated for stab wounds at the scene. Although his injuries were not deemed life-threatening or life-changing, he was subsequently arrested on suspicion of murder. Once discharged from the hospital, he will be taken into custody.

Further developments in the case led to the arrest of Shakur Idan, who was also discovered near the scene with stab wounds. His injuries, while not life-threatening or life-changing, were assessed, and he was taken into custody as a suspect in the murder case.

Detective Chief Inspector Geoff Grogan, who is spearheading the investigation, expressed condolences to Hamid Mani’s family and friends while emphasising the importance of cooperation from potential witnesses. “We believe Hamid had been involved in an altercation outside St George’s Shopping Centre a short time before moving to Wellesley Road where he was attacked,” he stated. He urged anyone with information related to the incidents leading up to the attack to come forward.

Superintendent Matt Cray from the local policing team in north-west London assured the community of increased police presence and support. “I would urge you to speak with them to discuss concerns or any worries you may have,” he said, addressing community concerns and the need for collaboration during this challenging time.