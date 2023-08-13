Murder Charge Filed in Fuad Saman Death Case: Suspect Identified

In a significant development in the investigation into the death of Fuad Saman, Brent detectives have charged a 28-year-old man with murder. Osman Abshir, residing on Church Road in NW10, has been charged and is set to appear in custody at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on Monday, August 14.

The tragic events unfolded on the night of Thursday, August 10, when authorities received a distress call at approximately 10.45pm regarding the well-being of an individual at a residential property on Casselden Road, NW10. Promptly responding to the call, officers took immediate action and gained entry into the property. There, they discovered a 40-year-old man with severe head injuries. Unfortunately, the man, identified as Fuad Saman from Brent, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Authorities launched a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident. A post-mortem examination, conducted on Saturday, August 12, determined that the cause of Fuad Saman’s tragic demise was a result of blunt and sharp force injuries to the head.

As the investigation unfolds, the grieving family of Fuad Saman continues to receive support from officers within the Metropolitan Police’s Specialist Crime Command.