Murder Investigation Launched After Discovery of Girl’s Body in Woking

A murder investigation has been launched after a girl’s body was discovered in Woking this morning (10 August).

Officers were called to an address in Hammond Road around 2.50am following a concern for safety.

On arrival, a 10-year-old girl was sadly found dead inside the property. Her family has been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

An investigation, led by Surrey Police and Sussex Police’s Major Crime Team, is underway to establish the circumstances of the girl’s death.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Debbie White, said: “This is a devastating incident, and our officers are working hard to build a picture of what happened. We have identified a number of individuals we would like to speak to as part of our enquiries and at this stage, we are not looking to identify anyone else in connection with our investigation. We have no reason to believe there is any risk to the public.”

“There is a significant police presence in Hammond Road and this will remain over the coming days. We appreciate that the police presence will be causing concern and we would like to thank local residents for their cooperation as we conduct our investigation. We will provide further updates as soon as we are in a position to.”

If you have any information which could help our investigation, please get in touch as soon as possible quoting PR/45230089209 via:

If you do not wish to leave your name, please call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Posted in

National News

