New Comedy Series “Dinosaur” Begins Filming as Casting Unveiled by Two Brothers Pictures, the Creative Force Behind Hit Shows

A fresh wave of excitement is sweeping through the world of television as filming commences for the highly anticipated comedy series “Dinosaur,” brought to life by the creative minds at Two Brothers Pictures. The renowned production team, responsible for acclaimed shows such as “Fleabag,” “Back To Life,” and the global thriller “The Tourist,” is gearing up to captivate audiences once again with their latest creation.

BBC Comedy and BBC Scotland have secured the forthcoming six-part series for broadcast on BBC Three and the BBC Scotland Channel. “Dinosaur,” set against the backdrop of Glasgow, follows the journey of Nina, portrayed by Ashley Storrie, a woman in her 30s on the autism spectrum. Nina’s contented life takes an unexpected turn when her sister, Evie, played by Kat Ronney, suddenly rushes into an engagement, making Nina the maid of honour. The resulting rollercoaster of emotions propels Nina on a path of self-discovery and personal growth.

The series is the brainchild of Matilda Curtis and Ashley Storrie, the latter also starring in the lead role. The stellar cast also includes David Carlyle as Bo, Lorn Macdonald as Lee, and Danny Ashok as Ranesh. Joining them are Greg Hemphill, Sabrina Sandhu, Ben Rufus Green, Jim Kitson, Sally Howitt, Kate Dickie, and Sanjeev Kohli in supporting roles.

Ashley Storrie, who plays the central character, expressed her enthusiasm for the project, stating, “I’m so excited that we’ve started filming, I’m jazzed to showcase Glasgow in all its magical beauty to the world!”

The series has been warmly received by Matilda Curtis, who remarked, “I’m thrilled that the series is moving ahead with such a superb cast. It’s been a joy to work on the scripts with the very gifted Ashley Storrie and the brilliant team at Two Brothers Pictures.”

“Dinosaur” is a production of Two Brothers Pictures, the company known for producing hit shows that resonate with audiences across the globe. The series is a partnership between BBC Three, BBC iPlayer, BBC Scotland, and All3Media International.

The creative vision behind “Dinosaur” has been brought to life by a team of accomplished professionals, with Executive Producers including Sarah Hammond, Daniel Walker, Harry Williams, and Jack Williams. Catriona Renton serves as Co-Executive Producer. The directorial helm is held by Niamh McKeown, and Brian Coffey undertakes the role of producer. The series was commissioned by Jon Petrie, Director of BBC Comedy, and Louise Thornton, Head of Commissioning for BBC Scotland. The show’s concept is rooted in an original idea by Matilda Curtis.

Anticipation is running high as the world eagerly awaits the arrival of “Dinosaur,” set to captivate audiences with its unique blend of comedy, heart, and character-driven storytelling.