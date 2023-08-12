New Mosque to Open in Winchester’s Hyde Street After Agreement to Purchase Hyde Parish Hall

The Muslim community in Winchester is eagerly anticipating the opening of a new mosque in Hyde Street, Winchester, following the successful agreement for the purchase of Hyde Parish Hall. While the finalization of the sale is expected to take a few months, the Muslim community is enthusiastic about the new location.

The sale agreement has been met with optimism, and the community is showing strong support for the development. To aid in funding the purchase and subsequent renovations, the Muslim community has initiated a JustGiving appeal, which has already garnered significant traction. The appeal has so far raised an impressive £271,819 of its £750,000 goal.

The appeal outlines the journey that has led to this promising opportunity for the Muslim community in Winchester:

“For over 20 years, the Winchester Muslims have been in search of a suitable property for a mosque and a multi-function community centre. Alhamdulillah, the perfect opportunity has arisen in the form of Hyde Parish Hall, which recently became available on the market.”

The appeal highlights several key attributes that make Hyde Parish Hall an ideal location for the new mosque and community centre:

Already possesses planning permission for community use.

Centrally situated near car parks and public transportation.

Features accessible entrances, cloakrooms, and a fully equipped commercial kitchen.

Offers space for up to 200 people, accommodating activities such as Jummah prayers, Eid celebrations, educational classes, and women’s groups.

Includes accommodations.

While the local Muslim community in Winchester is relatively small, their dedication and efforts have resulted in raising just over £500,000. However, the community recognizes the need for further financial support to complete the purchase, carry out renovations, and maintain contingency funds.

The appeal draws inspiration from the words of the Prophet Muhammad (SAW), who said, “Whoever builds a mosque desiring thereby Allah’s pleasure, Allah builds for him the like of it in paradise.” This sentiment highlights the profound spiritual significance of building a mosque. Constructing a place of worship not only brings individuals closer to Allah (SWT) but also creates a space that facilitates the spread of faith and unity within the community.

The Muslim community’s dedication to establishing a new mosque in Winchester demonstrates its commitment to providing a place of worship and community engagement. As they work towards realizing their goal, they also look forward to the spiritual rewards that come with building a mosque—a reward that extends into the hereafter.