NHS Launches Campaign to Raise Awareness of Heart Attack Symptoms

The NHS has initiated a campaign to educate the public about the common signs of a heart attack that are often overlooked by those experiencing them. With the aim of encouraging people to dial 999, the campaign seeks to address the rising number of admissions for heart attacks, which have returned to pre-pandemic levels.

The campaign comes in response to data indicating that a significant number of people fail to recognize the symptoms of a heart attack, potentially delaying crucial medical intervention. NHS figures reveal that between 2021 and 2022, there were over 84,000 hospital heart attack admissions in England, marking an increase of over 7,000 compared to the previous year, when fewer individuals sought medical care due to the pandemic.

Survival rates for heart attacks significantly improve when individuals seek prompt medical attention. Approximately 7 in 10 people survive a heart attack, and this number rises to over 9 in 10 for those who receive early hospital treatment.

The newly launched NHS campaign features an advertisement that will run from this week onwards, urging individuals to immediately dial 999 upon experiencing heart attack symptoms. These symptoms include:

  • Squeezing or pain across the chest
  • Sweating
  • A feeling of uneasiness
  • Pain radiating down the left arm, both arms, neck, jaw, back, or stomach
  • Difficulty breathing (snoring or rasping)
  • Rapid heartbeat
  • Low or undetectable heartbeat
  • Blue or pale tingling of knees, hands, and lips
  • Nausea or coughing up blood
  • Unconsciousness
  • Seizures or fitting

NHS research also revealed that while 70% of respondents recognized chest pain as a symptom of a heart attack, only 41% were aware that sweating was also a sign. Additionally, only 27% understood that feelings of weakness, lightheadedness, or general unease could indicate a heart attack.

The campaign extends its efforts to raise awareness of heart attack symptoms among women. Despite being more prevalent in men, approximately 30,000 women are admitted to hospitals following heart attacks each year in the UK. Women’s risk of experiencing a heart attack increases after menopause.

Dr. Charmaine Griffiths, Chief Executive at the British Heart Foundation (BHF), emphasized the urgency of seeking immediate medical attention in case of any heart attack symptoms. “Even if the symptoms don’t seem severe, such as a feeling of squeezing or tightness across the chest – call 999 immediately. A heart attack is a medical emergency and immediate action could save your life.”

A heart attack occurs when the blood supply to the heart becomes blocked, potentially causing severe muscle damage due to oxygen deprivation. Unlike a cardiac arrest, where the heart suddenly stops, a person experiencing a heart attack remains conscious and breathing. A heart attack can also lead to cardiac arrest.

Professor Nick Linker, Cardiologist and NHS National Clinical Director for Heart Disease emphasized the importance of recognizing early signs of a heart attack, stating, “Every moment that passes during a heart attack increases heart muscle damage… please call 999 so you have the best chance of a full recovery.”

