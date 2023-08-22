North Korea Announces Plans for New Military Satellite Launch

North Korea has notified Japan of its intentions to launch a military satellite in the coming days, marking its second attempt in less than three months. The earlier launch effort in May ended in failure when the satellite crashed into the sea. The Japanese Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida, responded by instructing his government to collaborate with the United States, South Korea, and other nations in an effort to discourage the upcoming launch.

Japan’s Coast Guard has revealed that the satellite rocket launch is scheduled to take place between August 24 and 31. The designated danger zones for the launch encompass the Yellow Sea, East China Sea, and the waters east of the Philippines’s Luzon Island.

The previous launch, conducted in May, was described by North Korea as its inaugural military reconnaissance satellite deployment. However, the mission resulted in failure due to instability in the engine and fuel system of the “Chollima-1” satellite launch rocket. The international community, including Japan, the US, and South Korea, condemned the launch as a violation of United Nations resolutions that prohibit North Korea from utilising ballistic missile technology.

Experts have noted the overlap between the development of intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) and space launch capabilities, highlighting the potential dual-use nature of such technology. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has prioritised the development of a military spy satellite as part of his broader military modernisation plan.

In the wake of the May 31 launch, South Korea undertook a comprehensive operation to salvage debris from the failed launch. The operation involved a fleet of naval rescue vessels, mine sweepers, and deep-sea divers. Following analysis of the retrieved parts, South Korea’s defence ministry concluded that the satellite had “no military utility.”

The upcoming launch will mark North Korea’s sixth attempt to place a satellite into orbit and its first such attempt since 2016.