Officers are appealing for help to locate a man reported missing from Ashford.

Thomas O’Connell, 31, was last seen walking out of Eureka Park at around 1pm today (Wednesday 16 August 2023). He was wearing a black baseball cap, black t-shirt with a white logo with “Columbia” on the back, dark trousers and carrying a blue jacket and orange carrier bag.

Thomas is described as white and of a slim build, with blue eyes, short fair hair, and a ginger beard.

He has several distinctive tattoos on his arms, hands, and left calf.

Officers are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kent Police on 999 quoting reference 16-0438.