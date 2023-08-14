Weather

Officers Seek Information Regarding Serious Sexual Assault in Manchester City Centre

Authorities have launched an appeal for information concerning a disturbing incident of serious sexual assault that occurred in Manchester City Centre during July 2023. In their efforts to uncover the truth, law enforcement is urging the public’s assistance in locating a man who may have pivotal insights to share.

The incident took place on Atkinson Street in Manchester City Centre in the early hours of Sunday, July 2, 2023. Officers were promptly dispatched in response to reports of a serious sexual assault involving a 25-year-old woman. The gravity of the situation prompted immediate intervention.

The police have released an image of a man (pictured), who they believe holds essential information relevant to the ongoing investigation. Detective Constable Jessica Hatton, representing City of Manchester CID, emphasised the significance of obtaining insights from the man in question. Detective Hatton stated, “We would like to speak to the man pictured who we believe will help us gain an understanding of what went on in the early hours of that Sunday morning. I appeal directly to him or to anyone who can help us identify him to contact us.”

Furthermore, Detective Hatton praised the courage of the victim for coming forward and reporting the harrowing incident. The act of reporting serves as an important step toward seeking justice and ensuring the safety of the community.

Individuals with any information pertaining to the incident are encouraged to contact the police at 0161 856 4305, referencing Log 640 of 02/07/2023. Alternatively, information can be shared anonymously with the independent charity Crimestoppers by dialling 0800 555 111.

National News

