Officers Snare Two Suspected Drug Dealers – Seize Heroin and Drugs

Officers snared two suspected drug dealers and seized bags full of suspected heroin and other drugs while carrying out a plain clothes operation.

The City North Operation Reacher team were watching an address in Bestwood that intelligence suggested could have links to drug activity when they spotted some suspicious behaviour.

After seeing a suspect ride up to the house in Belleville Drive on an electric bike and drop off a backpack, they moved in and stopped the rider, while other officers went inside the address.

Despite initially trying to make a run for it, the rider didn’t get far before they were stopped and searched, which led to more than a dozen wraps of suspected heroin, cocaine and cash being discovered.

During the operation at around 3.20pm on Thursday (10 August), the suspect, who wasn’t wearing a helmet, was also subjected to a roadside drugs wipe, which tested positive for traces of cannabis and cocaine.

While all of this was taking place, Operation Reacher officers, supported by the City North neighbourhood policing team, moved into the address and located a suspect who was wanted on recall to prison.

A search of the property then led to a backpack being found that contained quantities of cannabis, cash and weighing scales, while bags of cannabis edibles and multiple burner style phones were also discovered inside the house.

Police subsequently arrested a 29-year-old man on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A and Class B drugs, who was also recalled to prison.

A 23-year-old man was also arrested for possession with intent to supply Class A and Class B drugs, drug-driving, driving without a licence, driving without insurance, and riding a motorcycle without a helmet.

Chief Inspector Chris Pearson, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “By deploying plain clothed officers in the manner we did here, our teams were able to move in quickly when they suspected drug activity was taking place and arrest two suspects.

“We were also able to seize quantities of Class A and Class B drugs that may have otherwise made their way onto our streets and caused considerable harm.

“This was a great example of the plain clothes tactic being used effectively, and also of the fantastic role our Operation Reacher teams play in responding to reports of criminality they receive within the community.

Nottinghamshire Police will never tolerate those who attempt to supply drugs onto our streets and will always act robustly should we receive any intelligence of this criminality taking place.”

