Oxford Woman Charged with Murder Over 2021 River Death

An Oxford woman has been charged with the murder of Jorge Carreno, whose body was discovered in the River Cherwell two years ago. Scarlet Blake, 25, previously known as Alice Wang, has been accused of the crime and is also facing charges related to animal cruelty, criminal damage, and theft.

Jorge Carreno, aged 30, was found deceased in the River Cherwell at Parson’s Pleasure Bathing Place in Oxford on July 26, 2021. The circumstances surrounding his death prompted a thorough investigation by Thames Valley Police.

While Scarlet Blake has been charged with Mr. Carreno’s murder, the additional charges she faces are unrelated to his demise. Thames Valley Police emphasized that the various allegations encompass a range of different incidents.

Detective Chief Inspector Jon Capps described the case as a “complex investigation” and called for assistance from the public. He specifically appealed to individuals who were present in the vicinity of Parson’s Pleasure or the cycle paths near the river during the early hours or morning of July 25, 2021, to come forward with any relevant information.

Scarlet Blake is scheduled to appear at Oxford Magistrates’ Court on Monday to address the charges against her. The case is likely to draw attention as further details emerge during the legal proceedings.