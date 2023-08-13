Weather

Pembrokeshire Campsite Crash: Baby Survives as Car Veers Off Road, Injuring Nine People

In a shocking incident that occurred late Saturday night, a car veered off the road and crashed into a campsite in Pembrokeshire, leaving two individuals in serious condition and seven others injured. Remarkably, a baby was inside the tent that bore the brunt of the collision but managed to survive the ordeal. The incident took place shortly after 10:30pm.

The Newgale campsite, owned and managed by Clare Harris and her husband Mike, became the scene of the harrowing incident. Clare Harris confirmed that the baby inside the tent was “okay” after the crash. However, it remains unclear whether the child was among those requiring hospital treatment.

The collision involved a blue Ford Fiesta that collided with multiple people and the tent as it hurtled down the hillside. Eyewitnesses reported that the car, seemingly attempting to slow down, lost control and flipped, rolling several times before crashing into the tent.

Tragically, two people are currently in serious condition at hospitals in the region. One individual was airlifted to the University Hospital of Wales, while four others were transported via ambulance to Glangwilli Hospital. Another individual was taken to Morriston Hospital for medical attention.

“The car was speeding down the hill, realized it needed to slow down and tried to brake. It flipped and rolled several times, and crashed into the tent. There was a young child, a baby, in the tent at the time, thankfully, they are okay,” described Clare Harris, reflecting on the tragic accident.

The incident occurred on the A487, with the car believed to have been travelling from the village of Roch toward St Davids. Passengers inside the car were also among the injured.

Dyfed Powys Police issued a statement saying, “The road was closed to allow investigations and reopened at around 7.45am today. Officers are appealing for any information regarding the vehicle, a blue Ford Fiesta, and its occupants. We are especially interested in any dashcam footage or doorbell footage which may have captured the vehicle being driven from Roch to the scene of the collision at Newgale.”

Emergency response teams including the HM Coastguard and the Welsh Ambulance Service, were swift to react. The HM Coastguard set up a helicopter landing site and provided support to paramedics at the scene. The Welsh Ambulance Service dispatched six emergency ambulances, a Cymru high acuity response unit, and personnel from the emergency medical and retrieval transfer service to provide medical assistance.

The incident remains under investigation by the authorities, as they work to piece together the events leading up to the tragic collision that left multiple people injured.

National News

