Pervert Jailed for Terrifying Sexual Assault on Teenager in Darwen

In a shocking incident that sent shockwaves through the community, a 39-year-old man named James White has been sentenced to two and a half years in jail after sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl in Darwen. The incident occurred on June 25, this year, as the victim was walking along Bolton Road around midnight.

According to Lancashire Police, White grabbed the young girl from behind and placed his hands over her eyes, dragging her to the ground. In a deeply disturbing sequence of events, he then proceeded to sexually assault her, all the while keeping his hands over her face. Despite the terrifying situation, the brave victim managed to use her mobile phone to strike White and call her mother on FaceTime.

As she fought back and tried to call for help, White attempted to knock the mobile phone from her hand. Fearing that the noise of the phone call to her mother might have startled him, the victim believes that this contributed to White eventually getting up and fleeing towards Darwen town centre. During the struggle, the victim even managed to take two screenshots of the FaceTime call, capturing White’s face, which proved crucial for the investigation.

Lancashire Police quickly launched an investigation, utilising CCTV footage and identifying White’s white Mercedes A180 in the area during the time of the attack. Subsequently, White was arrested on Olive Lane, Darwen, on the same day of the incident. He was later charged with sexual assault and assault causing actual bodily harm after consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service.

In court, White pleaded guilty to both offences, expressing remorse for his actions. On August 9th, he was sentenced to two and a half years in jail and was also ordered to be placed on the Sex Offenders Register for 15 years.

DS Sarah Tucker of East CID praised the victim’s courage and quick thinking during the traumatic event, which ultimately led to White’s identification and apprehension. She reassured the public that Lancashire Police is dedicated to swiftly identifying offenders and bringing them to justice, even in cases as rare as this one.

Derek Artis, District Crown Prosecutor for the CPS North West Rape and Serious Sexual Offences Unit, highlighted the bravery of the victim for using her phone to contact her mother while fighting off her attacker. He emphasised the importance of creating a safe environment for all women and girls to go about their daily lives without the fear of harassment or assault, emphasising the CPS’s commitment to ensuring justice for those who commit crimes against women.