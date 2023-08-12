Peter Andre Shares Views on Daughter’s Boyfriend Joining Family Holidays

Peter Andre, the well-known singer and proud father of four, has shared his perspective on allowing his children’s partners to join the family on vacations. The artist, who has been vocal about his parenting style, has expressed his reservations about having his 16-year-old daughter Princess’s boyfriend accompany them on holiday.

Peter, 50, is a father to Princess and Junior, 18, from his previous marriage to Katie Price, as well as Amelia, 9, and Theo, 6, from his second marriage to GP Emily McDonagh. He recently discussed his approach to parenting, particularly concerning his older children’s romantic relationships.

While Peter admitted that he becomes “anxious” at the idea of his children bringing their partners on family holidays, he also highlighted that his stance might change if the relationship became more long-term. He revealed that he would only consider paying for the partner of one of his kids to join the family vacation if the relationship had solidified over time.

“It’s an interesting one,” Peter shared with the Sun. “It would have to be a long-term relationship for me to pay for a partner of one of my kids to come on holiday with us. I have two young kids, I don’t want them to just seeing older siblings bringing people along.”

Earlier this year, Peter confirmed that Princess was in her first official relationship. The father of four expressed a mix of emotions about this development, confessing, “I’m stressing like you would not believe. It’s just not fun.” He emphasized that he has strict rules in place for his children when it comes to relationships, including guidelines for having boyfriends and girlfriends over.

Peter’s concerns about his children’s relationships extending into family vacations stem from his desire to maintain a certain environment for his younger kids. He articulated his worry about setting an example for his younger children by having their older siblings bring partners along on trips.

As a celebrity family, the Andre household often faces public scrutiny. Princess, who boasts a substantial following on Instagram, seems to be carving her path in the entertainment industry, much like her mother Katie Price. She recently signed with the popular fast fashion brand PrettyLittleThing for modelling engagements.

Peter clarified that despite Princess’s modelling pursuits, she remains committed to her education. He assured the public that her modelling activities do not interfere with her schoolwork and that she is “just doing bits here and there.”

Peter Andre’s candid reflections offer insight into the complexities and considerations that celebrity parents navigate as they balance their children’s aspirations, relationships, and family dynamics in the public eye.