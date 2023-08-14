No Extension for Takeaway Pint Rules in England and Wales

The recent plans to end the permission for pubs in England and Wales to serve takeaway pints through hatches have been scrapped, thanks to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s intervention. The Home Office had originally introduced a licensing scheme in July 2020, allowing landlords to offer takeaway pints to customers during lockdown when their premises were forced to close. The scheme had already been extended twice during the pandemic, but there were indications that the rules would come to an end in September.

However, The Sun has exclusively revealed that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak personally intervened to allow the continuation of the takeaway pint service. A No10 source stated that takeaway pints and al fresco drinks had become not only a popular addition to pub menus but also a crucial source of income for businesses recovering from the pandemic’s impacts. The source further emphasized that the Prime Minister is committed to supporting British pubs and businesses, hence his decision to maintain the takeaway pint option.

Sunak confirmed his decision on X (formerly known as Twitter), quoting The Sun’s article and stating, “I’ve heard the British pub industry loud and clear – takeaway pints are a boost for their businesses and our economy. That’s why they’re here to stay,” accompanied by a beer emoji.

Continued Boost for Pubs and Businesses

The scheme allowed pubs with on-site licenses to offer drinks on the street, provided they have a license to place tables and chairs outside. The latest development ensures that places with an on-site license will not need to make changes to their current licenses, streamlining the process for businesses to continue offering takeaway pints.

According to official planning documents, an estimated 8,500 to 12,800 venues were likely to continue selling takeaway pints if the scheme were extended. The Home Office had consulted local councils, residents’ groups, and drinks retailers to gauge opinions on ending the scheme. Despite the majority of responses favouring a return to pre-pandemic regulations, Sunak’s intervention has secured the continuation of the takeaway pint service.

Prime Minister Sunak’s decision aligns with the sentiments of the industry and those who have benefited from the added revenue stream. As pubs and businesses continue to recover from the pandemic’s impact, the decision to retain the takeaway pint option provides a much-needed boost to the British pub industry and the broader economy.