Police Appeal for Footage in British Museum Stabbing Investigation

Detectives are urging individuals who may have captured footage of a recent stabbing incident outside the British Museum to come forward and share their recordings with the police. The incident occurred on Tuesday, 8 August, at approximately 10:00hrs, prompting officers to respond to reports of a man being stabbed at the junction of Great Russell Street and Museum Street.

Upon arrival, law enforcement discovered a 36-year-old man with stab injuries to his arm. The victim was swiftly transported to a hospital for medical attention and has since been released after treatment.

A 37-year-old man was arrested at the scene and subsequently charged. He remains in custody and is set to appear before Wood Green Crown Court on Monday, 11 September.

Detective Constable Jacob Morray-Jones, who is leading the investigation, acknowledged the significant concern that the incident caused to witnesses at the scene. He expressed gratitude to those who had already come forward to provide essential information to the police.

As part of their efforts to piece together a comprehensive understanding of the events, authorities believe that individuals in the vicinity may have captured footage of the incident or its aftermath. Detectives are eager to review any such recordings, as they may aid in advancing the investigation.

Detective Constable Morray-Jones stated, “We believe a number of people may have filmed the incident or the aftermath of it and we are keen to see any footage that could help progress our investigation.” He encouraged those with information to contact the police through the non-emergency number 101, referencing the CAD number 2184/8Aug.