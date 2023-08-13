Police Appeal for Help in Locating Missing 12-Year-Old Girl from Erith

Police are urgently seeking assistance from the public to locate a missing 12-year-old girl from Erith.

Abigail, a 12-year-old girl, has been reported missing from her residence since 10:45 am today, August 13. She is described as a white female, approximately 5 feet 2 inches tall, with long black hair. Abigail was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and vibrant dungarees.

Notably, Abigail is believed to be carrying a distinct identifying item—a purple monkey soft toy.

The local community and law enforcement are actively collaborating to locate Abigail and ensure her safety. In their efforts to expedite her safe return, the police are reaching out to the public for any information that may aid in locating her.

Individuals with information about Abigail’s whereabouts are urged to contact the Met Police at 101, quoting the reference number 23MIS027527.