Weather

Sponsored by

Home Breaking Your Area Travel UK Missing More

Police Appeal for Information on Serious Assault in Swindon – Wiltshire Police

An investigation is under way after a man was found dead in Brent
uknip247

Share Via

FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsappTelegramEmail

Officers from Wiltshire Police are appealing for information following a serious assault in the garden of a property in Clanfield Road in Park North, Swindon, this evening.

Two men, one in his 30s and another in his 60s, have been taken to hospital to be treated for stab wounds which are not thought to be life threatening.

Police would like to hear from anyone who saw the incident which is thought to have taken place at about 4.45pm today (12/08).

Officers would particularly like to hear from anyone who may have seen a woman leaving the address who is described as white, with long blonde hair in her 30s, with a slim build.

Members of the public may notice an increased police presence in the area.

If you have information or suspect you know where this woman is, please call Wiltshire Police on 999 quoting log 241 of today (12/08).

Posted in

News for Wiltshire

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and stories behind the headlines by subscribing to our newsletter! Receive daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox, keeping you informed about the most important events and developments around the world.

Today's Top Stories

BREAKING

Detectives Seek Information Following Armed Robbery in Kilmarnock

BREAKING

Police Appeal for Information Regarding Missing 13-Year-Old Girl from Bromley

BREAKING

Wakefield Man Jailed For Child Sex Offences

BREAKING

Multiple Vehicle Fire Incident in Herne Bay: Investigation Underway

BREAKING

Police Issue Warning about Illegal Substances Following Death in Camden

Latest in Entertainment

BREAKING

Barbie” Movie Reigns Supreme at North American Box Office, Surpassing $502.6 Million

BREAKING

New Comedy Series “Dinosaur” Begins Filming as Casting Unveiled by Two Brothers Pictures, the Creative Force Behind Hit Shows

BREAKING

Les Dennis Joins Star-Studded Lineup for New Series of Strictly Come Dancing

BREAKING

Strictly Star Adam Thomas Opens Up About Chronic Illness Diagnosis

BREAKING

Unbranded Carbon Monoxide Alarms Sold Online Fail Safety Tests, Which? Investigation Reveals

Trending

BREAKING

Appeal for witnesses following Sussex hit-and-run

BREAKING

Breakthrough in Carol Morgan Cold Case: Recent Arrests and Ongoing Investigation

BREAKING

The Mystery of Georgina Gharsallah’s Disappearance: Haunting Unsolved Case in West Sussex

LOCAL NEWS

Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu

Where to now?

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

© 2023 Uknip.co.uk| All Rights Reserved |

@2023 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and stories behind the headlines by receive daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox,

* indicates required

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.