Police Appeal for Information on Serious Assault in Swindon – Wiltshire Police

Officers from Wiltshire Police are appealing for information following a serious assault in the garden of a property in Clanfield Road in Park North, Swindon, this evening.

Two men, one in his 30s and another in his 60s, have been taken to hospital to be treated for stab wounds which are not thought to be life threatening.

Police would like to hear from anyone who saw the incident which is thought to have taken place at about 4.45pm today (12/08).

Officers would particularly like to hear from anyone who may have seen a woman leaving the address who is described as white, with long blonde hair in her 30s, with a slim build.

Members of the public may notice an increased police presence in the area.

If you have information or suspect you know where this woman is, please call Wiltshire Police on 999 quoting log 241 of today (12/08).