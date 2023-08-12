Police Appeal for Information Regarding Missing 13-Year-Old Girl from Bromley

The Metropolitan Police have launched an appeal to the public for assistance in locating a missing 13-year-old girl from Bromley. Jasmine, who has not been seen since Monday, August 7, has prompted concerns for her safety and well-being.

Jasmine, whose full name has not been provided, reportedly disappeared from her Bromley residence on the aforementioned date. The police have indicated that she may have connections to the Lambeth and Croydon areas.

Law enforcement agencies are urging anyone who might have information about Jasmine’s whereabouts to come forward and contact the police immediately. Individuals who spot her are advised to call 101, the non-emergency police contact number, and provide the reference number 23MIS026817.

Bromley MPS released a statement on their official social media accounts: “MISSING Jasmine, 13 years old, has been missing from #BROMLEY since 07/08/2023. If seen, please call 101 quoting reference 23MIS026817. Links to Lambeth Croydon.”