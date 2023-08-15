Weather

Police have charged a suspect after a man was stabbed in the back

Officers were called to a service station in Rosemary Street, Mansfield, after receiving reports of an assault.

The victim, a man in his thirties, suffered a single stab wound to their back at around 9.40pm on Sunday (13 August).

Following the attack, the man was taken to hospital after sustaining injuries that are not believed to be life-altering.

William Tynch, 20, was subsequently charged with wounding with intent and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

The suspect, of Rosemary Street, Mansfield, is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court later today (15 August).

A 29-year-old man arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and obstructing an officer in the execution of their duty has been released on conditional bail as inquires continue.

Detective Sergeant Georgie Gallagher, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We are confident this was a self-contained incident and as such poses no risk to the wider public, but our officers will still be carrying out visible patrols in the community over the coming days to provide some further reassurance.

“Nottinghamshire Police will always treat reports of weapon-enabled crime and wider violent behaviour extremely seriously and anyone involved in this type of offending should expect to receive a robust response from us.

“Thanks to the collaborative work between the detectives and officers investigating this case, we have been able to charge a suspect and they are due to appear before the courts.”

News for Nottinghamshire

