Police have issued CCTV images of two people they would like to speak to after a woman was attacked inside a flat

The woman suffered injuries to her head and lower back following the incident which happened at the Victoria Centre flats in Milton Street, Nottingham.

As part of their ongoing investigation, officers have now issued CCTV images of a man and woman they would like to identify and speak to in connection with the assault which happened on the night of 26 July 2023.

The victim’s injuries were not life-threatening but did need hospital treatment.

Police Constable Sam Richardson, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We take all incidents involving violence extremely seriously and our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

“We would urgently like to identify the two people pictured as we believe they may have information which could assist with our investigation. I would ask anyone who thinks they may know who they are to contact us immediately.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 882 of 26 July, or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

News for Nottinghamshire

