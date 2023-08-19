Weather

Police in Pakistan Seek Father of Deceased UK Girl in Connection to Murder Investigation

Police authorities in Pakistan are actively pursuing the arrest of Urfan Sharif, the father of 10-year-old Sara Sharif, who was tragically found dead in her home in Woking, Surrey, on August 10. According to officers in the eastern Punjab province, Sara’s death has prompted an international investigation, with UK police identifying her father, Urfan Sharif, his partner, Beinash Batool, and Mr. Sharif’s brother, Faisal Shahzad Malik, as individuals of interest in connection with the case.

The investigation took a significant turn when Mr. Sharif, along with Ms. Batool and Mr. Malik, traveled to the Pakistani capital of Islamabad on August 9, shortly before Sara’s body was discovered. Mr. Sharif’s family residence is situated in Jhelum, Punjab, approximately 84 miles away from Islamabad. The group includes five children, ranging from one to 13 years old, as confirmed by the police in a statement.

Officer Imran Ahmed, part of the investigative team, revealed that evidence pointed to Mr. Sharif briefly returning to Jhelum before going into hiding. Meanwhile, another officer from Jhelum, Nisar Ahmed, reported that attempts were made to trace the family’s roots to the village of Kari, where Mr. Sharif was born. However, it was discovered that the family had left the village two decades ago and had not returned since.

The precise cause of Sara’s death has yet to be established, but a post-mortem examination unveiled disturbing details. She had sustained multiple and extensive injuries, leading investigators to conclude that these injuries were likely inflicted over a sustained and extended period of time. As both UK and Pakistani law enforcement agencies cooperate to solve this unsettling case, the focus remains on locating and apprehending Urfan Sharif, Beinash Batool, and Faisal Shahzad Malik to shed light on the circumstances surrounding Sara’s tragic demise.

The case has garnered significant attention and public outcry, highlighting the need for international collaboration to ensure justice for Sara and prevent such tragedies in the future. The ongoing investigation continues to unravel the unsettling details of the case, emphasising the importance of addressing child safety and well-being on a global scale.

National NewsNews for Surrey

LOCAL NEWS

