Police Investigate Gunshots Incident on Herbert Road, Woolwich SE18

Officers from the Met Police were alerted to a potentially dangerous situation on Monday, 14 August, when a member of the public reported hearing gunshots in the vicinity of Herbert Road, SE18.

At 10.59pm on Monday evening a concerned individual contacted the police to report the sound of gunshots in the area. In response to the report, officers swiftly arrived at the scene to assess the situation and ensure public safety.

A comprehensive search of the surrounding area was conducted by the attending officers. Thankfully, no injuries were reported in connection with the incident. However, authorities remain committed to investigating the circumstances surrounding the event in order to ascertain the details and potential motivations behind it.

As of now, no arrests have been made in connection with the incident. Officers are diligently working to gather information that could shed light on the incident’s background and context.

The Metropolitan Police have appealed to the public for assistance. Anyone who possesses information relevant to the ongoing investigation is encouraged to come forward. Information provided by witnesses can significantly contribute to the progress of the case.

Individuals with potentially relevant information are urged to contact the police at 101, referencing CAD 8376/15Aug. Alternatively, information can be submitted online or shared via Twitter by reaching out to @MetCC.

For those who wish to provide information while remaining anonymous, the independent charity Crimestoppers offers a confidential avenue for communication. The charity’s hotline, 0800 555 111, allows individuals to share information without revealing their identity.

News for London

Police Investigate Gunshots Incident on Herbert Road, Woolwich SE18

LOCAL NEWS

