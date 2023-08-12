Weather

Police Issue Warning about Illegal Substances Following Death in Camden

Officers from the Met Police are sounding the alarm about the grave risks associated with consuming illegal substances in light of two distressing incidents that occurred in Camden today.

Police were alerted by the London Ambulance Service to a tragic incident on Arlington Road, NW1, where a man was found deceased. While the exact cause of death is still being investigated, officers discovered drugs paraphernalia at the location.

Approximately 20 minutes later, the LAS contacted the police again, this time regarding two men who had fallen critically ill on Cubitt Street, WC1. Preliminary information suggests that both individuals had ingested drugs, suspected to be heroin.

Detective Chief Inspector Chris Sole expressed deep concern over the events. He stated, “Engaging in the consumption of illegal drugs is inherently unsafe, but the occurrences we witnessed today are particularly alarming. We strongly advise anyone who has procured drugs in the vicinity to responsibly dispose of these substances without delay.”

An ongoing investigation is actively underway to trace the origins of these drugs, and authorities are urging individuals with information to come forward and assist in the process.

DCI Sole further emphasized, “If anyone has participated in the use of illicit substances and subsequently experiences adverse health effects, it is imperative that they seek immediate medical attention.”

This warning comes as part of an effort to raise awareness about the serious and potentially fatal consequences of consuming illegal substances. Authorities are working to prevent further tragedies and ensure the safety and well-being of the community.

News for London

