Police Launch Appeal to Locate Absconded Prisoner Cameron Skilton

Authorities are urgently seeking the public’s assistance in locating 25-year-old Cameron Skilton, who has absconded from HMP Ford open prison. Skilton’s disappearance has prompted a widespread search effort as law enforcement endeavours to locate the individual with possible links to various areas including Crawley, Hove, Bexhill, and Hastings.

Skilton absconded from HMP Ford open prison on June 9 around 1:30 PM. The incident prompted immediate response from officers, who pursued numerous lines of investigation in an effort to trace his whereabouts. His departure from the open prison has sparked concern, as he is serving a sentence imposed in August 2020 for offences that include assault and robbery.

Authorities are now making a public appeal for information to assist in locating Skilton. Sussex Police are urging anyone with knowledge of his location or any related information to come forward and report it online or contact them by dialling 101. Those with relevant information should quote reference number 1286 of 09/06.

In light of the situation, officials are emphasising that individuals who spot Skilton should refrain from approaching him directly. Instead, they are encouraged to immediately report any sightings to the police.