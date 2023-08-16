Weather

Sponsored by

Home Breaking Your Area Travel UK Missing More

Police Launch Appeal to Locate Absconded Prisoner Cameron Skilton

Police Launch Appeal to Locate Absconded Prisoner Cameron Skilton
uknip247

Share Via

FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsappTelegramEmail

Authorities are urgently seeking the public’s assistance in locating 25-year-old Cameron Skilton, who has absconded from HMP Ford open prison. Skilton’s disappearance has prompted a widespread search effort as law enforcement endeavours to locate the individual with possible links to various areas including Crawley, Hove, Bexhill, and Hastings.

Skilton absconded from HMP Ford open prison on June 9 around 1:30 PM. The incident prompted immediate response from officers, who pursued numerous lines of investigation in an effort to trace his whereabouts. His departure from the open prison has sparked concern, as he is serving a sentence imposed in August 2020 for offences that include assault and robbery.

Authorities are now making a public appeal for information to assist in locating Skilton. Sussex Police are urging anyone with knowledge of his location or any related information to come forward and report it online or contact them by dialling 101. Those with relevant information should quote reference number 1286 of 09/06.

In light of the situation, officials are emphasising that individuals who spot Skilton should refrain from approaching him directly. Instead, they are encouraged to immediately report any sightings to the police.

Posted in

News for Sussex

Sign up to FREE email alerts from

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and stories behind the headlines by subscribing to our newsletter! Receive daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox, keeping you informed about the most important events and developments around the world.

Today's Top Stories

BREAKING

Police Launch Appeal to Locate Absconded Prisoner Cameron Skilton

BREAKING

Bank of Ireland Faces Technical Glitch Allowing Overdrawn Cash Withdrawals

BREAKING

A suspect has been arrested after a woman in her 70s was pushed to the ground and had her handbag stolen

BREAKING

London Mayor Urges Councils to Allow ULEZ Warning Signs Amid Vandalism Concerns

BREAKING

Emergency Repairs Temporarily Close Gatwick Airport’s Main Runway

Latest in Entertainment

BREAKING

Iceland Foods Issues Recall for Cathedral City Cheese & Ham Gratin Due to Listeria Contamination

BREAKING

TikTok “Challenge” Raises Alarming Concerns as Teens Overdose on Paracetamol

BREAKING

Critically Acclaimed Series “Phoenix Rise” Returns for Third and Fourth Series Filming in the West Midlands

BREAKING

Wilko Buyers Given Deadline to Save Shops as Administration Looms

BREAKING

Major UK Supermarkets Are Hiring: Asda, Tesco, Aldi, Lidl, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s

Trending

BREAKING

Appeal for witnesses following Sussex hit-and-run

BREAKING

Breakthrough in Carol Morgan Cold Case: Recent Arrests and Ongoing Investigation

BREAKING

The Mystery of Georgina Gharsallah’s Disappearance: Haunting Unsolved Case in West Sussex

LOCAL NEWS

Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu

Where to now?

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

© 2023 Uknip.co.uk| All Rights Reserved |

@2023 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and stories behind the headlines by receive daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox,

* indicates required

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.