Police Launch Investigation into Targeted Attack at Birtley Pub, Urging Witnesses to Come Forward

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a targeted attack unfolded at the Coach and Horses pub on Durham Road in Birtley, County Durham. The incident occurred at approximately 06:45 BST today, prompting law enforcement to launch an investigation into the disturbing event.

According to reports, suspicious activity was reported when a vehicle pulled up outside the Coach and Horses premises. A group of individuals disembarked from the vehicle and proceeded to cause damage to the establishment. In a disconcerting twist, the offenders left two pigs’ heads at the scene before departing the area.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported in connection to the incident. However, law enforcement officials are treating the matter with utmost seriousness, emphasising that the targeted attack will not be tolerated.

Local authorities swiftly responded to the incident, cleaning up the scene to ensure the safety and well-being of the community. As investigations continue, law enforcement remains present in the area, working diligently to piece together the full circumstances of the event and to identify those responsible for the attack.

In a statement, a spokesperson from the local police force expressed their determination to address the incident robustly, stating, “Disorder of this nature will not be tolerated, and anyone found to be involved will be dealt with accordingly.” While investigations are still in their early stages, authorities do not believe there is a wider risk to the public.

Authorities have taken note of images circulating on social media related to the incident and have urged the public to refrain from speculating. Instead, they are requesting individuals to share any photographs they possess with the police to aid in their inquiries.

Law enforcement officials are urging anyone with information to come forward and assist in the investigation. Those who can provide valuable details regarding the attack are encouraged to call 101 or use the ‘Tell us Something’ page on the official police website, quoting log number NP-20230812-0270.

Alternatively, those who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.