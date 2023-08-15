Weather

Sponsored by

Home Breaking Your Area Travel UK Missing More

Police Make an Arrest in Investigation of Man Removing Dummies from Babies

Police Make an Arrest in Investigation of Man Removing Dummies from Babies
uknip247

Share Via

FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsappTelegramEmail

An arrest has been made in connection with the ongoing investigation into reports of a man removing dummies from babies in Harlow. Essex Police confirmed that a 23-year-old man was apprehended on Monday on suspicion of theft from a person, robbery, and using threatening behaviour to cause alarm or distress.

The incidents occurred on four separate occasions between February 10 and August 7, during which pacifiers were taken from babies. These unsettling occurrences unfolded at various locations, including the Staple Tye Shopping Centre, Woodcroft, Parsloe Road, and Cooks Spinney areas.

The swift response from Essex Police to these concerning reports led to the arrest of the suspect, who remains in police custody. The investigation was initiated after a string of incidents in which a man approached individuals with babies and removed their dummies.

Essex Police has urged anyone possessing relevant information about the incidents or the suspect to come forward.

Posted in

News for Essex

Sign up to FREE email alerts from

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and stories behind the headlines by subscribing to our newsletter! Receive daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox, keeping you informed about the most important events and developments around the world.

Today's Top Stories

BREAKING

Police Make an Arrest in Investigation of Man Removing Dummies from Babies

BREAKING

Critically Acclaimed Series “Phoenix Rise” Returns for Third and Fourth Series Filming in the West Midlands

BREAKING

Notting Hill Carnival: A Colorful Celebration of Culture and Heritage

BREAKING

Police have charged a suspect after a man was stabbed in the back

BREAKING

Man Receives Jail Sentence for Sharing Child Abuse Material on Twitter

Latest in Entertainment

BREAKING

Critically Acclaimed Series “Phoenix Rise” Returns for Third and Fourth Series Filming in the West Midlands

BREAKING

Wilko Buyers Given Deadline to Save Shops as Administration Looms

BREAKING

Major UK Supermarkets Are Hiring: Asda, Tesco, Aldi, Lidl, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s

BREAKING

Millions of Animals Pass Through Heathrow Airport Annually, Including Snakes, Horses, and Frogs

BREAKING

Award-Winning Coach Mentors Love Island Winner in New Business Venture UBS Agrees to Pay $1.4 Billion

Trending

BREAKING

Appeal for witnesses following Sussex hit-and-run

BREAKING

Breakthrough in Carol Morgan Cold Case: Recent Arrests and Ongoing Investigation

BREAKING

The Mystery of Georgina Gharsallah’s Disappearance: Haunting Unsolved Case in West Sussex

LOCAL NEWS

Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu

Where to now?

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

© 2023 Uknip.co.uk| All Rights Reserved |

@2023 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and stories behind the headlines by receive daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox,

* indicates required

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.