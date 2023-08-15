Police Make an Arrest in Investigation of Man Removing Dummies from Babies

An arrest has been made in connection with the ongoing investigation into reports of a man removing dummies from babies in Harlow. Essex Police confirmed that a 23-year-old man was apprehended on Monday on suspicion of theft from a person, robbery, and using threatening behaviour to cause alarm or distress.

The incidents occurred on four separate occasions between February 10 and August 7, during which pacifiers were taken from babies. These unsettling occurrences unfolded at various locations, including the Staple Tye Shopping Centre, Woodcroft, Parsloe Road, and Cooks Spinney areas.

The swift response from Essex Police to these concerning reports led to the arrest of the suspect, who remains in police custody. The investigation was initiated after a string of incidents in which a man approached individuals with babies and removed their dummies.

Essex Police has urged anyone possessing relevant information about the incidents or the suspect to come forward.