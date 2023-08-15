Weather

Police need the public’s help in locating a wanted man

James Metcalfe, 33, formally of Pembroke Street was charged with being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs on May 30. However, he failed to show up at Swindon Crown Court on August 8.

Since this time, he has left his property and his whereabouts are unknown.

He is described as a white male, approximately 5ft 4ins tall.

He has green eyes, and it is believed he may now have a clean-shaven head and be wearing a baseball cap.

Do you recognise the man in this photo?

Can you help us in locating him?

Anyone with information should contact police immediately on 999, or 101 in a non-emergency quoting reference number 54230055048.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be left anonymously.

