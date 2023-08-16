Police Release Image of Suspect in Leeds Train Sexual Assault Case

Detectives are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man in connection with a sexual assault on a train between Leeds and Apperley Bridge stations. The incident occurred at approximately 8.45pm on Monday, 7 August, prompting the release of an image by investigating officers.

The victim reported that the man in question sat next to them and proceeded to sexually assault them during the train journey. To aid their ongoing investigation, authorities are releasing an image of the individual believed to have information pertinent to the case.

The British Transport Police (BTP) is appealing to anyone who may recognize the man or possess any relevant information to come forward. Assistance can be provided by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40, referencing case number 451 of 07/08/23.

For those who wish to remain anonymous, information can also be submitted to Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.