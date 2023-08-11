Weather

Police Seek Public Assistance in Crawley Sexual Assault Case

Police are seeking public assistance following a reported sexual assault of a woman in Crawley on Tuesday, 1 August.

The incident is said to have taken place in the forested region of Woodgate Estate around 3.30 pm.

The individual in question is described as a white male around 5’10” in height, believed to be in his late twenties to early thirties. He has short, unstyled, dirty blonde hair, a stubbly beard, dark eyes with pronounced under-eye circles, and unclean hands. At the time, he was seen wearing faded navy blue joggers and a black hoodie.

Should anyone possess details pertinent to the case, they’re encouraged to connect with the police either online or by dialling 101, referencing serial 1546 of 01/08.

News for Sussex

