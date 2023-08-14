Weather

Police Seek Public’s Help in Identifying Suspect Involved in Fulwood Road Burglary

uknip247

Police investigating a burglary that occurred on Fulwood Road in Sheffield have taken a step forward in their efforts to identify a key individual involved. Officers have released an e-fit image of a man they hope to identify, as they work diligently to bring clarity to the incident.

The incident took place on July 9, around 2.30pm, when an 81-year-old woman was present at her residence. According to the report, an unidentified man entered her property and proceeded to steal both a purse and a sum of money. The incident has raised concerns within the community and prompted a robust investigative response.

Police have shared an e-fit image of the suspect, seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the individual. The suspect is described as a white male, bald, clean-shaven, approximately 6 feet tall, with a slim build and a pale complexion. At the time of the incident, he was believed to be wearing a grey top.

Authorities are urging anyone with knowledge of this individual or the incident itself to come forward and share their information. Various channels have been established to facilitate reporting, including the newly introduced online live chat and the online portal. Additionally, individuals can contact the police by dialling 101 and referencing incident number 867 of July 9.

For those who wish to maintain anonymity while providing crucial information, the option to contact Crimestoppers remains available. The Crimestoppers UK Contact Centre can be reached at the freephone number 0800 555 111. Alternatively, individuals can choose to submit information through the secure and anonymous online form provided by the organisation.

National News

